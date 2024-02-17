Analyzing Harbor Diversified (HRBR) & The Competition

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) is one of 35 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Harbor Diversified to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Harbor Diversified and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A Harbor Diversified Competitors 717 2208 3331 189 2.46

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 24.11%. Given Harbor Diversified’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harbor Diversified has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Diversified’s peers have a beta of 2.39, indicating that their average share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $280.86 million $39.11 million -11.39 Harbor Diversified Competitors $13.09 billion -$19.84 million 2.21

Harbor Diversified’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Harbor Diversified. Harbor Diversified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified -2.30% -2.32% -1.45% Harbor Diversified Competitors 1.69% 51.00% 3.06%

Summary

Harbor Diversified peers beat Harbor Diversified on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.

