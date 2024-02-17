Analyzing Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) and Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) and Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Astellas Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amneal Pharmaceuticals $2.21 billion 0.82 -$129.99 million $0.06 98.33 Astellas Pharma $11.24 billion 1.79 $742.00 million N/A N/A

Astellas Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astellas Pharma has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

31.8% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Astellas Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Astellas Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amneal Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Astellas Pharma 0 1 1 0 2.50

Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $5.40, suggesting a potential downside of 8.47%. Given Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amneal Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Astellas Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Astellas Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amneal Pharmaceuticals 0.43% 109.82% 4.62% Astellas Pharma 0.08% 6.23% 3.36%

Summary

Amneal Pharmaceuticals beats Astellas Pharma on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products. The Specialty segment develops, promotes, sells, and distributes pharmaceutical products with focus on central nervous system disorders, including Parkinson's disease, and endocrine disorders. This segment also provides Rytary, an oral capsule formulation of carbidopa-levodopa to treat Parkinson's disease, post-encephalitic parkinsonism, and parkinsonism; Unithroid for the treatment of hypothyroidism; and IPX203, a pipeline product for Parkinson's disease. The AvKARE segment offers pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products, and services primarily to governmental agencies, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Veterans Affairs. This segment also distributes bottle and unit dose pharmaceuticals under the AvKARE and AvPAK names; and packages and distributes pharmaceuticals and vitamins to its retail and institutional customers. It sells its products through wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, chain pharmacies, and individual pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Atlas Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2018. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc. manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer. It also offers Evrenzo, a treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; Betanis/Myrabetriq/BETMIGA, a treatment for overactive bladder; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL immunosuppressants. Th company has a research collaboration with Vivtex Corporation to evaluate Vivtex's GI-ORIS screening and formulation platform technology to support the development of novel and oral versions of a therapeutic candidate provided by Astellas; and a partnership agreement with Roche Diabetes Care Japan Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize integrated diabetes self-management solution. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

