Analysts Set Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target at $9.55

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.13.
A number of brokerages have commented on NWL. UBS Group cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $7.67 on Monday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -29.47%.
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
