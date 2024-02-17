Analysts Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target at $8.29

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of NYCB opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,766.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 373,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 298,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 114,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 35,780 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

