AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN traded down $15.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,297,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,232. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $57.80 and a one year high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AMN. JMP Securities lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at $92,796,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after buying an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $49,022,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 18,345.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 387,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,289,000 after purchasing an additional 385,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2,301.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 147,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 141,294 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

