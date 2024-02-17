Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,596,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,250. The stock has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.07.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

