Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,140 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.13% of Ameriprise Financial worth $43,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.82, for a total transaction of $2,893,104.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.82, for a total value of $2,893,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,231 shares of company stock worth $22,416,334. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

AMP opened at $397.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.09 and a 52 week high of $402.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

