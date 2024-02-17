American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.16. American Water Works also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.200-5.300 EPS.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works stock opened at $122.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.89. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

