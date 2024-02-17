American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 8,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

AEP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $81.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,292,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,007. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average is $78.62. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

