Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Get Ameren alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AEE

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $91.18. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.