Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Insider Anthony Savino Sells 34,725 Shares of Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $243,769.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,907,536 shares in the company, valued at $27,430,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Altus Power Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE AMPS opened at $7.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. Altus Power, Inc. has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMPS. Northland Securities began coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

