Allen Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $1,752,690. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.1 %

QCOM traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.69. 8,429,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,701,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.09.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.