Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.800-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.18. 3,746,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,472. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Alkermes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

