Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Buys 62 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up 2.7% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,520,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $227,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,982,000 after purchasing an additional 782,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.30. 1,621,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.30 and a 1 year high of $315.70. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.99, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at $22,361,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

