Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,713 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000. Arista Networks makes up 2.3% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $1,149,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $1,149,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total transaction of $73,895.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,612.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,812 shares of company stock valued at $45,220,438 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,433,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,504. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $292.66. The stock has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

