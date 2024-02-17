Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for 2.4% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,421,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total value of $3,544,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $32,955,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total value of $3,544,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,955,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,879 shares of company stock worth $131,335,870. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. William Blair started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,096.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG traded down $11.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,146.39. 197,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,904. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,048.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $943.80. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $686.46 and a one year high of $1,165.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.