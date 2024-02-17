Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.49. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,430,000. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 670,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 18.2% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,229,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 343,263 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 62.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 453,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 174,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,557,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

