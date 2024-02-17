Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $115.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AKAM. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.71.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.01. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,387. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

