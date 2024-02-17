Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Anthony P. Williams Sells 3,510 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $109.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $129.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $325,242,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,201,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after purchasing an additional 785,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $65,817,000 after purchasing an additional 613,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

