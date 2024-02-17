Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.00.

ABNB stock opened at $152.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $158.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $8,794,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,444,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $8,794,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,444,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,310,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,489,286 shares of company stock valued at $206,493,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Airbnb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,712,000 after purchasing an additional 273,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $619,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

