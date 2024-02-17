Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,835,000 after buying an additional 175,007 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,276,000 after buying an additional 273,045 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,311,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,489,286 shares of company stock valued at $206,493,589 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $5.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,520,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,076. The firm has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $158.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.76 and a 200-day moving average of $134.64.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

