Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Air Lease Trading Down 4.8 %

AL stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.07. 1,573,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $45.17.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 74,067 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,324,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Air Lease by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Air Lease by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

