Aion (AION) Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $116.79 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00111739 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00033167 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00019987 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006852 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

