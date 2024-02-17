Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) CEO Buys $115,120.00 in Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) CEO Joey Agree acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $115,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,896.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joey Agree also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Joey Agree acquired 1,350 shares of Agree Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.5 %

ADC opened at $57.05 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.45.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,409,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,289,000 after purchasing an additional 719,430 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after purchasing an additional 601,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

