Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Announces $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.537 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$64.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of C$31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$59.36 and a 1-year high of C$82.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.86.

Insider Activity at Agnico Eagle Mines

In related news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total value of C$135,720.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total transaction of C$5,261,229.51. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total transaction of C$135,720.00. Insiders have sold a total of 87,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,862 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

