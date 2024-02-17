Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 8,030,000 shares. Approximately 13.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.
Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 638,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.23.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,312.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider James William Burns sold 1,163 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $26,737.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $277,397.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $920,818.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,976 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.24% of the company's stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 285,215 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.
