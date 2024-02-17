AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $109.72

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $109.72 and last traded at $110.44, with a volume of 728242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

Get AGCO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AGCO

AGCO Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in AGCO by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AGCO by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AGCO by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,220,000 after buying an additional 24,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.