Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,531 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Aflac worth $27,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average of $79.36.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

