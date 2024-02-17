AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACRX
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Institutional Trading of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 81,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.79% of the company’s stock.
About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.