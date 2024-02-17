AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACRX

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Trading of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

The firm has a market cap of $14.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 81,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.