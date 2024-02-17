accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) Insider Sells £321,904.80 in Stock

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) insider Fern MacDonald sold 59,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.82), for a total transaction of £321,904.80 ($406,548.12).

accesso Technology Group Price Performance

LON:ACSO opened at GBX 530 ($6.69) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 553.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 599.82. accesso Technology Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 509 ($6.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 848 ($10.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of £220.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,076.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Friday, January 26th.

About accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

