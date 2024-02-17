Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Raised by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $369.48. 2,410,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,904. The company has a market capitalization of $231.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $375.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $356.43 and a 200 day moving average of $329.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.84.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

