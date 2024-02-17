ABCMETA Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $619,181.64 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $619,181.64 and $149.96 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00015407 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014480 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,820.07 or 1.00038321 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009223 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000855 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00160443 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000605 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $4.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

