79,497 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after buying an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KVUE. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Kenvue stock remained flat at $19.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,387,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,970,598. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

