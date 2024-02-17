7,024 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Johnson Rice lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $243.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

SEDG opened at $85.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $339.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.51.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

