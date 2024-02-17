70,036 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 429,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,591,000 after buying an additional 42,449 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,995,000 after purchasing an additional 785,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 79,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.33. 5,678,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,322,587. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

