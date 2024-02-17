56,202 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $139.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

