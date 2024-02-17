43,134 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,854,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,741 shares of company stock worth $3,081,336 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.25.

Shares of CMI opened at $266.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $269.70.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

