27,691 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ulta Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,538,000 after buying an additional 367,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $961,574,000 after buying an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 260.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,037,000 after buying an additional 1,014,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $532.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $492.11 and its 200 day moving average is $440.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.54 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.