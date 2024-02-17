2,282 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 465,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,449,000 after buying an additional 50,937 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in General Electric by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GE opened at $149.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $150.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.44.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

