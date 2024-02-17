19,816 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Bought by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,143,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 699,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,747,000 after buying an additional 439,977 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,571,000 after buying an additional 435,747 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,634,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 585,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,062,000 after buying an additional 316,507 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.82. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

