13,528 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60,364 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 10.3 %

TXRH stock opened at $147.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $152.55.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $591,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,439,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.