131,620 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 131,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,444,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.9% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 662,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,227,000 after purchasing an additional 253,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 301.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 221,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $170.01 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $173.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.03. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.