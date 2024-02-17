111,917 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 111,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.06% of HF Sinclair as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 88.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.3 %

DINO stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,482. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.69.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

