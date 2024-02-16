Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Acquires £150.40 in Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider David Stirling purchased 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 376 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £150.40 ($189.95).

Shares of ZTF stock opened at GBX 368 ($4.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.39. Zotefoams plc has a one year low of GBX 258.55 ($3.27) and a one year high of GBX 415 ($5.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £179.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,672.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 360.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 339.83.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; Ecozote foam that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

