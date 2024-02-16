Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zoetis in a report released on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

ZTS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $189.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.07. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.96%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in Zoetis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,226,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,152,000 after buying an additional 255,237 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,047,390 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

