Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Short Interest Down 12.9% in January

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 8,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZION. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,600 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,200,155.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,970 shares of company stock valued at $253,807 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ ZION opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.43.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

