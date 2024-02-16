Wrapped HBAR Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.87 Billion (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $2.87 billion and approximately $1.39 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for $0.0853 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,667,358,354 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,667,358,353.62788 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.08447972 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,081,399.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

