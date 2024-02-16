Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 682,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,436 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $26,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 612.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 95,530 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 153,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 35,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 80,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,273,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,619,000 after acquiring an additional 154,021 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WOLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

NYSE WOLF traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $27.13. 1,195,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41.

In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

