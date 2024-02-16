Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a fifty-two week low of $85.02 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace and fintech services primarily through the online mobile app in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment connects its customers comprising consumer and merchants to facilitate cashless and digital payment transactions.

