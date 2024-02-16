Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $315.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $236.00.

WTW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $284.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $277.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $277.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.65.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,367,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

